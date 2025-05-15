4,604 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,771,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

