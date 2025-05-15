Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.