Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,232 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,196,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,992,000 after acquiring an additional 544,237 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 143,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

