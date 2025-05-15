Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

