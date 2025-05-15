LMR Partners LLP Invests $218,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

