Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE:KODK opened at $6.44 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $520.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.