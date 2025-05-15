Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
NYSE:KODK opened at $6.44 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $520.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
