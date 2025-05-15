1,554 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

REGN stock opened at $571.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.50 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

