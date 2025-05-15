Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

