LMR Partners LLP Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 49,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $309.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7%

LULU opened at $315.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.27 and a 200-day moving average of $337.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

