LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after buying an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,562,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 13,727.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

