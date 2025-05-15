Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) VP Sells $12,453.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $12,453.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,708.71. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.3%

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.99. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

