Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,063 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 1.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

