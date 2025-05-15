Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,648 ($35.13) and last traded at GBX 2,705.54 ($35.89). 5,514,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,558,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,890 ($38.34).

The company has a market cap of £22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,886.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,697.80.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 123.90 ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,788 ($36.99), for a total transaction of £3,127,662.04 ($4,149,193.47). Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

