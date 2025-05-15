KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

ON Trading Down 0.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Shares of ONON opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. ON has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

