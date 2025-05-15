YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.12. 377,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 107,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

YANGAROO Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

