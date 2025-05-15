Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

