Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.7%
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.