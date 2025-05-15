Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.15 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

