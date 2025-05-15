Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 573 ($7.60), with a volume of 279082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.51).

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 520.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a €0.11 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

