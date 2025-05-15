LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

