Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.80% of Brunswick worth $34,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

