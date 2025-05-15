Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $183.18 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.