Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,796 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of Amentum worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amentum by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 300,431 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amentum by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amentum by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 503,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

