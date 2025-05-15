Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $35,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $483,935. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

