Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

RIGL stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a PE ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

