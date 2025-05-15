Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,845 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 908,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,434,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 610,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

