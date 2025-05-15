Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 612,147 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,147 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $435.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 854.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.19 and its 200-day moving average is $372.47.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

