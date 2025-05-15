Gavin B. Stefanski Sells 3,505 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $47,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,358.02. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.5%

TFSL opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

