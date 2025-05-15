Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 905,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 240,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 713,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $798.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.