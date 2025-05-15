Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $26.61 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $26,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 380,392 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 372,443 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

