Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Unloaded Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Honeywell International stock on April 3rd.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/11/2025.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HON opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

