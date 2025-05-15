Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

