IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 11.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.44 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15). 11,298,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 3,103,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.96 ($0.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get IQE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQE

IQE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £112.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. IQE had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts predict that IQE plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.