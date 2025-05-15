IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 11.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.44 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15). 11,298,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 3,103,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.96 ($0.13).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
IQE (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. IQE had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts predict that IQE plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
