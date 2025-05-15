DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

DURECT stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 109.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

