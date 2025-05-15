Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.