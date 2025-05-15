BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$3.49. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 154,983 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.15 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.
