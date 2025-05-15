BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$3.49. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 154,983 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.15 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$303.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.41.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.

