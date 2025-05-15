Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.82 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.28% of FB Financial worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 103.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FBK opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

