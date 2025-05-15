Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

