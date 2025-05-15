975,000 Shares in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,573,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000.

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GSRT opened at $10.35 on Thursday. GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Profile

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

