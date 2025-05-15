Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 60,501 shares trading hands.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992,860.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.51.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

