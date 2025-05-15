EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,454 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.6526 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.