Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 506,057 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,057 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

ATUS stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

