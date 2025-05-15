Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

