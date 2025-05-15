Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.38.
Mexco Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
