HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $298.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 5.6%

HFFG opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on HF Foods Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

