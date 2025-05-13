Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND) Issues Earnings Results

Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tan Delta Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 115.11%.

Tan Delta Systems Price Performance

TAND opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.52. Tan Delta Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

About Tan Delta Systems

Tan Delta Systems plc engages in development and supply of oil condition monitoring equipment to reduce oil consumption, maintenance costs, breakdowns, and carbon footprint in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers sensors; mobile oil tester, sensor, and gateway kits; accessories, such as gateways, display express, gateway hubs, and manifolds; and oil profile services.

