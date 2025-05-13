Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND) Issues Earnings Results

Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tan Delta Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 115.11%.
Tan Delta Systems Price Performance
TAND opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.52. Tan Delta Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.
About Tan Delta Systems
