EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (EZZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 16th

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 33.3% increase from EZZ Life Science’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Get EZZ Life Science alerts:

About EZZ Life Science

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited engages in formulation, production, marketing, and sale of the health and wellbeing products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned Products. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of the EAORON branded skin care products to retailers; and research and development, and sale of genomics and precision nutrition research products under the EZZ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for EZZ Life Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZZ Life Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.