EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (EZZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 16th

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 33.3% increase from EZZ Life Science’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47.
About EZZ Life Science
