BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MPA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $139,539.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,010,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,279.90. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 325,260 shares of company stock worth $3,564,951 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

