Murray Auchincloss Acquires 102 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £379.44 ($499.92).

On Thursday, April 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 113 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £376.29 ($495.77).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 380.60 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a market cap of £74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.41).

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.32) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.80) to GBX 510 ($6.72) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 494 ($6.51).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

