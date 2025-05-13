Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $688.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

