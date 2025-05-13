BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
