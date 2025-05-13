Edward Harris Fenster Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00.

RUN opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

